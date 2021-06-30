Australian Defence Troops Finally Exit Afghanistan Two Decades Later

The end of an era as Australia's last troops leave Afghanistan after a 20-year mission.

In a bid to "contain the threat from international terrorism", firstly under Operation Slipper, and then Operation Highroad the NATO-led mission to Afghanistan has been a long one.

The National Briefing

According to the ABC the last 80 Australian Defence Force personnel flew out of Kabul in mid-June.

The departure comes ahead of the September 11 deadline as outline by the US for all coalition forces.

CNN have reported that the United States have completed their withdrawal of troops, following President Joe Biden's pledge to "end America's longest war".

Meanwhile, Germany, the second largest NATO defence presence, announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The mass exodus of troops from the war-torn country, could see the conflict between Taliban militants and Afghan forces escalate.

41 Australian soldiers have died in the conflict, with many more managing mental and health challenges.

