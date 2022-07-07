Australian Army Soldier Charged For Driving At Four Times Legal Blood Alcohol Limit

A 25-year-old Australian soldier has been fined after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a lamppost while under the influence of alcohol.

The Townsville Magistrate’s Court today heard that 25-year-old Ethan Richard Wright was over four times the legal limit while driving his vehicle home from a party on May 12 of this year.

According to Police prosecutor Emily Olditch, Wright was driving his vehicle home from a party along University Drive when he lost control of the car while driving through a roundabout.

The vehicle then swerved off the road and struck a light post, ripping it from the ground.

Upon arriving at the scene, police breath tested Wright who returned a blood alcohol level of .222.

The Australian soldier pleaded guilty to two drink driving charges including driver to have proper control of vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor.

Defence lawyer Jamie Scuderi told the court that Mr Wright is currently suffering from PTSD following his time serving in Afghanistan.

“He is a dedicated officer who has in more recent times been deployed to Afghanistan where he was providing assistance to refugees there, this understandably took a toll on his mental health,” - Jamie Scuderi

Magistrate Viviana Keegan took into account the many positive references provided in support of Mr Wright.

The 25-year-old was disqualified from driving a vehicle for a total of nine months and fined $2,321.

