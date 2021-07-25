Australia Wins First Gold For The Women's 4x100m Relay At The Tokyo Games!
Our girls did it!
Australia has won gold! Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell have claimed the top spot for the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Games, breaking a world record!
Their time was 3:29.69, beating out the world record time of 3:30.05 - a record Australia also held.
It's Australia's first gold medal for the games, setting the bar high for events to come.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old swimmer Brendon Smith won Australia's first medal in Tokyo, winning a bronze in the men's 400m individual medley final.
But that's not all that's been won today! Queensland's Jack McLoughlin has scored himself a silver medal for the men's 400m freestyle.
Our very own Emma McKeon has earned herself a place in the final of the 100m butterfly, coming second in the semi-final.
