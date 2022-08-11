Australia To Unify Coercive Control Definition And Sexual Assault Laws

A national definition of coercive control will be a key focus on Friday when attorney-generals from all states and territories meet in Canberra.

Unifying how coercive control is defined across all Australian jurisdictions comes as several states and territories move toward criminalising the behaviour.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with the National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In general terms, coercive control generally involves manipulation and intimidation to make a victim scared, isolated, and dependent on the abuser.

The most common ways coercive control might be used in an intimate relationship including isolating someone from family and friends, monitoring activity, restricting freedoms and independence, controlling body image and self-esteem, withholding access to money, and issuing threats or intimidation.

Commonwealth Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus believes that unifying definitions will help in dealing with the complex issue.

“Revitalising co-operation between states and territories on matters of law and justice is one of priorities as Commonwealth Attorney-General,” he said.

“The meeting has a comprehensive agenda, including important matters such as national approaches to coercive control, and strengthening criminal justice responses to sexual assault.

“Our many shared issues will require close collaboration and I intend that we will meet more regularly to drive co-ordinated, national responses to issues concerning justice, legal systems, integrity and the safety of women and children,” he said.

Currently in Australia on average one woman is killed by a current or former partner every week.

If you or someone you know is living with a controlling or abusive partner, help is available:

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

Kids Help Line: 1800 55 1800

Lifeline: 13 11 14

If you believe you or your children are in immediate danger, please call 000.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr