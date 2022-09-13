Australia's Murray Bartlett Wins An Emmy For 'The White Lotus'

JUST IN: Australia’s own Murray Bartlett has scored an Emmy for his performance in The White Lotus!

The 51-year-old Sydney-born star has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series at this year’s award ceremony.

Bartlett portrayed The White Lotus’ Armond: the luxury resort’s manager and a recovering addict who claims to have spent five years sober.

The role, which Bartlett secured after submitting a self-taped audition, also landed him nominations at the AACTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It’s worth noting Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn (who appeared in The White Lotus as Shane and Mark, respectively) were also nominated for the same award– it’s safe to say the show isn’t lacking in talent!

