Australia’s Health Council Warns E-Cigarettes Cause ‘Harmful’ Effects Amid Surge In Young People Vaping

Australia’s health and medical research agency has issued a warning against harmful effects from e-cigarette devices.

The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMR) on Thursday advised that the vapor from e-cigarettes can be harmful, citing little evidence that e-cigarettes are effective at helping smokers quit.

"The design and technology behind e-cigarettes continue to evolve but the method is the same – e-cigarettes deliver harmful substances direct to the lungs," NHMRC CEO Professor Anne Kelso said.

Containing more than 200 chemicals, vapes have been linked to burns seizures, addiction, and lung injuries, with long-term effects and its relationship to cancer, cardiovascular disease, reproduction, respiratory outcomes and mental health are unclear.

"If you have never used e-cigarettes, don’t start – the evidence shows there is a possibility you will go on to smoke tobacco cigarettes," Professor Kelso warned.

Based on the latest research, including studies into the health impacts of e-cigarettes, and extensive toxicology reports, the advice states:

All e-cigarette users are exposed to chemicals and toxins that have the potential to cause harm. In addition to nicotine, more than 200 chemicals have been associated with e-liquids.

E-cigarettes containing nicotine are addictive and people who have never smoked are more likely to take up tobacco smoking.

E-cigarettes are not proven safe and effective smoking cessation aids. Many people end up using both cigarettes and e-cigarettes. There are other proven safe and effective options to help smokers quit.

With sales of vaping products sold on the black-market ballooning online, targeting young people, particularly on social media, the advice from NHMRC has been given the full support from Australia's chief medical officer, as well as CHO’s from all states and territories.

“One in five people aged 18 to 24, who had never smoked, reported having tried e-cigarettes," chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

“Only one in three people who used e-cigarettes reported that they use them to help quit smoking, so most people are using them recreationally

“Please discuss this evidence with your children, your nieces and nephews, students, players in your football or netball team, your brothers and sisters - we need that conversation out there. We need these matters to be barbecue stoppers,” Prof Kelly urged.

