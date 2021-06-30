Australia's Got Talent Has Been Canned For 2021

Seven has confirmed Australia's Got Talent will not be going ahead for 2021, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney.

This comes after American actor Neil Patrick Harris from How I Met Your Mother fame was announced as the new Australia's Got Talent judge.

Seven secured the Hollywood A-lister as a judge, as well as Kate Ritchie, Shane Jacobson and Alesha Dixon from Britain's Got Talent. Ricki-Lee Coulter was to return as host of the show.

A Seven spokesperson has released a statement:

A studio audience is a vitally important part of this much-loved show, so we have made the responsible but tough call to not go ahead for now.

A big thank you to our judges – Neil Patrick Harris, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson – and our host Ricki-Lee, and we hope to see you again soon.

“The postponement is disappointing, but there is a lot of great content to come on Seven across the rest of 2021, including Farmer Wants A Wife – which starts this Sunday – The Voice, SAS Australia, Big Brother VIP, more of our high-rating 7NEWS Spotlight specials, a special on William Tyrrell, the AFL Finals Series, Bathurst 1000 and, of course, the Tokyo Olympics.”

Fingers crossed we see it hit our screens soon!

Chris Pratt's Makeup Artist Reveals His Skincare Secrets

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: