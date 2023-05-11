Australia’s Going To The Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

Australia’s Voyager is through to the 2023 Eurovision grand final.

Competing alongside 15 other nations, Voyager is one of the ten which made it through to the finale on Saturday.

The synth-metal band performed their song, Promise, with lead singer Danny Estrin arriving on stage in a car. The performance included the song’s scream interlude contrasting with the member’s glitter and sequins outfits.

Estrin said he has wanted to be a part of Eurovision longer than Australia’s seven years in the competition, and their success so far has already topped the band’s expectations.

The band feels no pressure in bringing home the trophy but feels they have what it takes to obtain victory.

“You are fiercely competitive in some ways but in other ways, you’re just all there to have a good time and perform to the best of your abilities and it’s all about the music for the end of the day,” he said.

“Does it mean we don’t have what it takes to win it? I think we do.”

In the order they were announced, the finalists are:

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

Estonia: Alika – Bridges

Belgium: Gustaph – Because of You

Austria: Teya and Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay

Poland: Blanka – Solo

Australia: Voyager – Promise

Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem.

This year’s Eurovision is being held in Liverpool, England on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine which was unable to host the event.

