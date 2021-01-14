Australia's First Ever Vegan Fried Chicken Shop Is Opening This Weekend & Yes, There's A Cocktail Bar!

Yes, you read that right! Australia's about to get its first vegan fried chicken shop right here in the sunshine state.

The cruelty-free food and clothing company, Lovechild will officially open it's doors this weekend in Mermaid Beach, Gold Coast.

Kicking off on Saturday the 16th of January, you can expect them to be serving up all the drool-worthy eats and drinks you can imagine!

Their specialty? Well, the menu actually composes of a secret recipe, a southern-fried coated plant-based chicken recipe to be exact, and we're picking up on some serious Krabi Patti vibes.

There will also be other delicious goodies available including burgers, chicken buckets, loaded fries, coleslaw and pasta salads! There will also be plenty of gluten-free and vegan options too.

Their drinks menu literally screams summer, with everything from perfect mouthwatering cocktails to classic cold beers and wines galore!

But wait, it gets better.

Did we mention that every Friday and Saturday night, you can sit down and pretend you're actually dining in one of California's classic fried chicken shops? The venue is decked out just like your classic all-American diner!

The space is also home to their Lovechild Boutique, which has all the best brands including the local fast-growing designer Anette Daley, Dr Denim, IIXIIST and so much more!



They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11am - 2pm and every Friday and Saturday night from 5pm until late!

Honestly, we can't wait to give the whole menu a try!

