Australia’s Favourite Beatboxer Joel Turner Has New Music On The Way

In 2003, the country fell madly in love with Joel Turner when he beatboxed his way into our hearts on Australian Idol.

Teenage Joel then released his debut song ’These Kids’ which climbed to number one on the ARIA charts.

Now, in a recent chat with the Hit Network’s Heidi, Xavier & Pete, Joel confirmed (towards the end of the interview) that he has new music coming out this year.

