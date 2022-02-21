Australia's Borders Officially Open To Fully Vaccinated International Travellers

Australia’s borders will open today to fully vaccinated international travellers for the first time in two years.

The opening of the borders is welcome news to tourism and hospitality business owners as well as people with families from overseas.

Prior to today, only permanent residents, citizens and international students have been permitted to enter Australia.

International travellers are now able to enter all states and territories with the exception of WA, without having to quarantine.

Western Australia is scheduled to lift its borders by March 3rd.

While the government pushes to have the classification for ‘fully vaccinated’ changed to three shots, international visitors are only required to have had two shots of the vaccine to enter the country.

Any international travellers who are not fully vaccinated and do not hold a medical exemption will be required to enter hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Arrivals will also need to undergo PCR or rapid antigen testing within 24 hours of arriving at their chosen accommodation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this is a big step for Australia’s recovery plan and urged travellers to drop in for a visit.

“We are going from COVID cautious to COVID confident when it comes to travel,” he said.

“Come and have one of the greatest experiences you could ever imagine - the experience you’ve been waiting for.”

At least 60 international flights will be touching down in Australia within the next 24 hours including flights from Canada, the UK, USA, Japan and Singapore.

