Australia Rallies Around Ukraine As Protests Plague Russia

With an estimated 140 people killed and more than 100,000 displaced, Russia has been condemned by the international community as its military forces try to seize Ukraine.

Meanwhile, large crowds have gathered in Sydney’s CBD in support of Ukraine, chanting for “sanctions from hell” to be imposed on Russia.

In a wash of blue and yellow, and undeterred by the rain, protesters held placards reading "Stop Putin", "Ukraine Needs Help" and "Help Stop War".

In solidarity with Ukraine, and in support for the people of Ukraine and their families and friends living in Victoria, public buildings in Melbourne’s CBD were lit up in blue and yellow overnight.

"Lighting up public buildings in blue and yellow is just one small thing we can do to show our support as a government and a state," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“Whatever happens today, or in the days to come, we stand ready to support these communities” - Premier Andrews

Further afield and hundreds of ordinary people have been arrested after taking to the streets defying draconian anti-protest legislations in anti-war protests across Russia

According to the AFP, rallies took place all over Russia, including several thousand people protested near Pushkin Square in central Moscow, and about 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.

Protesters were seen carrying slogans saying "No to war" and chanting “Ukraine is not our enemy!”.

“Putin is a killer! Putin is the shame of Russia!” they shouted, “Ukraine! Ukraine!”

SBS News has reported that police have detained more than 1,700 people in 53 Russian cities, protesting after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.

Fierce outrage and condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to carry on around the world from global leaders, and protesters for days and weeks to come.

