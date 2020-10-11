Australia Post Reveals Cut Off Date For Santa To Deliver His Presents On Time

While some of us might not be able to visit our loved ones this Christmas, it doesn't mean we forget about them!

But, if your planning on getting Santa to deliver your gifts around Australia this year (via Australia Post) there is a clear deadline if you want your present to get there on time.

Yes, even Santa might have some travel delays this Christmas, thanks COVID19.

Australia Post has set December 12 as the postage deadline to guarantee parcels will be delivered before Christmas Day and December 19 as the guarantee for Express Post deliveries.

We suggest you get shopping earlier this year and if you're anything like us, where we're looking for the best deals on gifts, you should line up that Christmas shopping with those Black Fri-YAY sales coming up...

So, mark your calendars people, Christmas is coming early this year.

