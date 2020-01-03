Australia Post Releases List Of Locations Where Mail Will Be Severely Impacted

The current bushfires across the country have lead to a national emergency, with loss of life, property, wildlife and air quality ravaging our nation.

With roads blocked off and safety at the forefront of operations, Australia Post has released a list of postcodes which will see deliveries impacted.

Australia Post has suspended postie and van deliveries across the entire ACT until further notice.

Mail addressed to Parcel Lockers and PO Boxes will be delivered as per normal.

“We encourage customers with enquires about their mail to check the Tracker Tool or contact us on 13 POST,” they posted.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, however we must do what is right for our people. We thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

For everywhere else, the following postcodes will be affected:

Victoria

Deliveries have been impacted in the following postcodes:

3875

3885

3886

3887

3888

3889

3890

3891

3892

3893

3909

The following Post Offices have been closed until further notice:

Bemm River

Buchan

Cann River

Corryong

Ensay

Genoa

Lakes Entrance

Mallacoota

Orbost

Swifts Creek

Walwa

NSW

Deliveries have been impacted in the following postcodes:

2259

2260

2261

2262

2263

2422

2536

2537

2538

2539

2540

2545

2546

2548

2549

2550

2551

2575

2576

2642

2729

2730

2652

2653

3707

The following Post Offices have been closed until further notice:

Batemans Bay

Tumut

Ulladulla

Stay tuned for more information.

