Australia Post Releases List Of Locations Where Mail Will Be Severely Impacted
Until further notice.
Australia Post
The current bushfires across the country have lead to a national emergency, with loss of life, property, wildlife and air quality ravaging our nation.
With roads blocked off and safety at the forefront of operations, Australia Post has released a list of postcodes which will see deliveries impacted.
Australia Post has suspended postie and van deliveries across the entire ACT until further notice.
Mail addressed to Parcel Lockers and PO Boxes will be delivered as per normal.
“We encourage customers with enquires about their mail to check the Tracker Tool or contact us on 13 POST,” they posted.
“We apologise for any inconvenience, however we must do what is right for our people. We thank customers for their patience and understanding.”
For everywhere else, the following postcodes will be affected:
Victoria
Deliveries have been impacted in the following postcodes:
3875
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3909
The following Post Offices have been closed until further notice:
Bemm River
Buchan
Cann River
Corryong
Ensay
Genoa
Lakes Entrance
Mallacoota
Orbost
Swifts Creek
Walwa
NSW
Deliveries have been impacted in the following postcodes:
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2422
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2545
2546
2548
2549
2550
2551
2575
2576
2642
2729
2730
2652
2653
3707
The following Post Offices have been closed until further notice:
Batemans Bay
Tumut
Ulladulla
Stay tuned for more information.
