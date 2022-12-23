Australia Post Issues Scam Warning Ahead Of Christmas Day

Australia Post is warning customers who could be targeted with scam messages posing as the postal service this holiday period.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) based Scamwatch has received 2,234 reports about text message scams this year.

While the scams about "Australia Post delivery" have been apparent all year long, the ACCC says there's been a sharp increase during peak sale times.

Already in 2022, the text message scams have equated to losses of more than $20,000.

The messaging targets vulnerable people who shop online, and expect deliveries in the days leading up to Christmas.

Australia Post is warning users to not click on a link or open an attachment via Text message, urging customers to take time before considering a potential scam.

Text message links directs people to a fake Australia Post website, where users are asked to reveal their personal information and payment details.

The ACCC spokesperson says scammers figure out ways to make dodgy texts look like they're from the company.

"Scammers can make fake messages seem real by spoofing the phone number of the organisation they are impersonating, in this case Australia Post," they said.

"They can make scam messages appear in the same SMS chain as other legitimate messages from Australia Post, making it difficult for consumers to identify the scam."

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: