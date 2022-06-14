Australia Pledges Export And Agricultural Support To Ukraine

In the wake of Russia's invasion, Australia has offered its support for Ukraine's exports and promised to assist farmers in the besieged nation to plant and grow cereals.

The promise was delivered alongside 57 other countries at the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial conference, who have expressed "grave concern" not only for Ukraine, but for the disruption to global supply chains and key commodities such as wheat, maize, barley and sunflower oil.

"We underline the importance of maintaining open and predictable markets, and Ukraine's ability to trade," a statement from the conference delegates said.

"The food security impacts are dramatic for those directly affected in Ukraine but are not just restricted to Ukraine and its citizens.

"The impact of the war, including of the blockage of Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, is seriously jeopardising food supply to some of the most vulnerable parts of the world," it said.

The Kremlin's bloodied attempts to cut off access to the Black Sea by taking control of key Ukrainian port cities, is continuing to up-ended global wheat exports

"We stress the need to ensure that the trade routes, especially sea routes and ports, are not blocked by the threat of the use of force," the joint statement said.

"In this context we will seek to support Ukraine and facilitate its exports. Within this context, we will look for ways to help Ukrainian farmers to continue planting and growing cereals and oilseeds, much needed for themselves and for the world

Representing Australia at the conference, Trade Minister Don Farrell said the conflict in Ukraine was only one of the key factors contributing to the instability of global trade.

"This conference is an opportunity for the WTO to play a part in demonstrating that international rules matter," Senator Farrell said in his opening statement.

"In the midst of the worst food security crisis in decades, agriculture remains the most protected and distorted sector in the world

"More transparent and predictable trade flows are crucial to ensuring access to food and essential agricultural products," he said.

Senator Farrell said that "trade has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty," building stronger relationships between countries.

"But we must not take for granted the benefits of trade, and the global system that enables it." - Senator Farrell

The ministerial conference continues until June 15.

