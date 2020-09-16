Australia Launched It’s First Rocket Yesterday But According To A Local Reporter It Was A Massive Fail

South Australia was set to hold one of Australia's first and much-anticipated rocket launches of the decade, but in classic 2020 style, it didn't even make it off the ground.

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to a local SA reporter who explained what exactly happened and when they plan to attempt to rejoin the Space Race.

Take a listen below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.