Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed Australia will join a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.

It comes as a protest against China’s human rights abuses has gained momentum, prompting Australian officials to join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Games.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Despite the absence of Australian officials and politicians at the games, the PM said told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday, that Aussie athletes will still compete.

“Australian athletes will, though,” Mr Morrison said. “Australia’s a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues.”

The prime minister confirmed that China’s “human rights abuses” of coercively removing Uighurs into re-education camps in the province of Xinjiang, was of grave concern to Australia.

Furthermore, the PM highlighted that Beijing’s trade strikes against Australia were also behind the move.

“[We are] very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues and there’s been no obstacle to that occurring on our side, but the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet about these issues,” Mr Morrison said.

“So, it is not surprising, therefore, that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those Games. Australian athletes will, though. Australia’s a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues. They’re issues between two governments.” - PM Morrison

The Morrison government initially sought to prevent ministers from travelling to China under the justification of Covid restrictions.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.