Australia Has Secured 1 Million Pfizer Vaccines From Poland

Australia has secured another 1 million doses of Pfizer from Poland, which are on their way Down Under right now.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the doses are on their way on a plane from Dubai.

"These doses are on top of the 40 million Pfizer doses that Australia has already contracted to be delivered, and of course we will be ramping it up again significantly in the fourth quarter of this year," he said.

Scomo says the 1 million extra doses will be prioritised for 20-39 year olds in the 12 most impacted areas of Greater Sydney and will go into arms this week.

New South Wales will receive 530,000 doses of Pfizer, with the rest to be divided up between the other states on a per capita basis.

