Over 1,000 Australians have been recognised for "meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service" to their work, and the nation, in this year's Australia Day 2023 Honours List.

Seven hundred and thirty-six recipient received awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, while the remaining 311 received awards in other categories including the Military Division of the Order of Australia, Meritorius award, Distinguished and Conspicuous award and COVID-19 Honour roll.

Among recipients include Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung Senior Elder, Archie Roach AC, who was appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia for his service to the performing arts and to Indigneous rights and reconciliation.

Actress Claudia Karvan OAM was awarded a Medal of the Order of AUstralia for her service to the film and television industry.

Sydney resident, David Polson AM, was one of the first men in Australia to test positive to HIV. He was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant contribution in HIV education and advocasy roles.

Other recognisable names among the Honours List include First People' Assembly of Victoria member Leanne Miller AM for “significant service to women’s affairs, and to the Indigenous community” and Melbourne co-convener Michael Barnett for his advocacy roles and education of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Governor-General David Hurley said recipients went "above and beyond" in their field of work or service to the community and deserved the recognition.

“Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today’s Honours List. The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and are, quite simply, inspiring,” the Governor-General said.

“They go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable. These are the people who see us through good times and bad. They’re the first to show up and the last to leave.

“They’re almost always humble to a fault but I urge recipients, for today, to put aside that humility - it’s important they know how much they are valued.”

The full Australia Day 2023 Honours List can be viewed here.

