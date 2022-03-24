Australia Accepts New Zealand’s Offer To Resettle Refugees Nine Years After It Was Made

After almost a decade, Australia has finally struck a deal with New Zealand to resettle refugees held in offshore detention.

The agreement will see 450 refugees resettled across the ditch over the next three years.

Initially, about 100 people who still on Nauru, will be given priority after being processed in Australia’s offshore immigration centre at the prison.

The deal was originally instigated by former prime minister Julia Gillard and her then counterpart John Key back in 2013.

But nine-years of Coalition hesitancy over fears a resettlement deal would encourage refugees to travel through "back doors" to Australia, and settle down under have finally been relinquished.

New Zealand Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the country's offer to resettle refugees held in Australia, reflects their humanitarian spirit.

"New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and this arrangement is another example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment," Mr Faafoi said.

"We are pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise have continued to face uncertain futures." - Minister Faafoi

Despite the lengthy time it has taken for the deal to actualise, Asylum Seeker Resource Centre advocacy director Jana Favero said, it is great that its finally happening “because it means safety and freedom for 450 people over the next three years”.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has reiterated that the Morrison government's offshore detention policy, otherwise remained unchanged.

"This arrangement does not apply to anyone who attempts an illegal maritime journey to Australia in the future," Ms Andrews said.

"Australia remains firm – illegal maritime arrivals will not settle here permanently. Anyone who attempts to breach our borders will be turned back or sent to Nauru." - Minister Andrews

With more than 110 asylum seekers in Nauru and some 1100 refugees in Australia, the deal is hopefully only the beginning of greater humanitarian efforts to process of arbitrary detention.

