Aussies Travelling To Europe Can Ditch Masks At Airports And On Flights

Australians travelling in Europe will no longer be required to wear masks at airports or on planes.

The European Union has announced that from Monday a multi-country mask mandate for European airplanes and airports will be lifted, amid eased health restrictions across the continent.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” the union executive director Patrick Ky said in a news release.

“For passengers and aircrews, this is a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel.”

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) hopes the move cements "a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel".

EASA executive director Patrick Ky said passengers will still be required to act responsibly.

"A passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby," Mr Ky said.

Airlines have been calling for a consistent approach to mask mandates are pleased with the changes.

"We believe that mask requirements on board aircraft should end when masks are no longer mandated in other parts of daily life, for example theatres, offices or on public transport," said Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association.

The move follows a similar step in the Untied States.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 15,565

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 279 / 12

Northern Territory

New cases: 319

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 4

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,217

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 74 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,555

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 407 / 11

New South Wales

New cases: 12,020

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,398 / 60

Victoria

New cases: 13,181

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 491 / 25

South Australia

New cases: 4,616

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 229 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 1,118

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 7,441

Covid-related deaths: 29

Hospital and ICU admissions: 398 / 6

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.