Aussies Set To Pay Even More For Their Beer

The price of enjoying a beer at the pub will rise today, with the average cost of a schooner set to be around $12.

With the tax on beer linked with inflation, the Australian Tax Office’s (ATO) latest hike will see the excise increase by 3.7 per cent.

In the last six months, tax on beer has jumped about eight per cent – a record increase and "the largest in over 30 years", according to the Brewers Association of Australia.

The jump in price is larger than usual, as the consumer price index rose 7.8 per cent over the last year.

People can expect to pay more for beer sold on tap and in cartons at the bottle shop.

The Brewers Association is pushing for Treasurer Jim Chalmers to place a two-year freeze on tax increases.

A spokesperson for Mr Chalmers told 9News the government would listen to a proposal, but no price-freeze would likely to be seen.

"This is the usual, automatic indexation change that happens twice a year under governments of both persuasions and it's not a new decision of this government," the spokesperson said.

"We listen respectfully to ideas put to us but these have to be weighed up against other priorities and fiscal challenges – with a budget that's heaving with a trillion dollars of debt."

