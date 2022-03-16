Aussies Cleared For Quarantine-Free Travel To New Zealand From Next Month

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Australians will be able to travel into the country from April 13.

New Zealand’s borders have been firmly shut for the past two years with Prime Minister Ardern attempting to keep the Omicron variant from spreading throughout the country.

Despite efforts to keep the Omicron variant out of New Zealand, the variant has quickly spread nationwide sending case numbers skyrocketing.

The rise in local case numbers has prompted the New Zealand government to open their doors to travellers with the requirement for strict border closures no longer necessary.

"We have now received guidance that it is safe to significantly bring forward the next stage of border reopening work," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

In an announcement earlier this morning, New Zealand Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said they are ready to welcome back Aussie travellers.

"We are ready to roll out the green and gold carpet ... we have missed you," he said.

From 11:59PM on April 12, fully vaccinated Australians will be permitted to enter New Zealand without the need to quarantine.

From 11:59PM on May 1, travellers with valid visas will also be permitted to enter the country.

