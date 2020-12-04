Aussie Woman Explains How That Koala Really Ended Up In Her Christmas Tree!

Christmas came early for this unexpecting Aussie family after they discovered this little fella wanted to join in on the festive spirits!

After this Adelaide family had set up their 'fake' Christmas tree, they came home and found a lil furry angel hiding amongst the baubles.

Of course, we managed to track down the local Adelaidian who found the Koala hiding in their Christmas tree who revealed to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo exactly how the heck it ended up in their tree!

Take a listen to the adorable story below:

