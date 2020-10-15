Aussie TV’s Answer To ‘Selling Sunset’ Is Coming All About Sydney Real Estate Dramz

For many of us, trash TV has been a real help getting through this pandy. As grim as things are looking on the news, we know we can always flick over to our favourite Real Housewives-Kardashian-Bachie mess of a show and tune out for a little bit.

But recently, Netflix’s Selling Sunset has been the flavour of the month, with reality TV fans glued to the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the lives of those selling glamorous real estate in Los Angeles.

Now, Amazon Prime has just dropped a bombshell!

The streaming service is currently working on a very similar show, following the lives of elite property agents in Sydney as they navigate the city’s most expensive real estate.

“We are pleased to be announcing the new Sydney real estate docu-reality series to our growing and successful Amazon Australian Originals line up,” says Erika North, Amazon Studios' Head of Originals.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with talented Australian producers to showcase the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give customers a glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”

The show will star property agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, and Simon Cohen, as they take us through all the fancy neighbourhoods we’re usually too poor to even took at. Oh and there’ll be drama, plenty of drama.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, it’s a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties, and high-stakes deals,” says Chris Culvenor, Eureka Productions Co-CEO.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video on this premium production… Real estate sales continue to grow each year, and at the heart of these multi-million-dollar deals is the outstanding local real estate agents. “

"So excited to finally share the news that production has started on our new Sydney real estate series. This brand new Amazon Original TV show is heading our way in 2021!!!" D'Leanne Lewis wrote on Instagram.

"We will be showcasing amazing properties, breathtaking views, beautiful homes and luxurious lifestyles and Sydney, like you’ve never seen her before."

We can't wait to see this one!

