Aussie TV Royalty Will Go Head-To-Head When 'The Challenge' Starts NEXT MONTH

Last month, it was announced that some of Australia’s biggest names will be going head-to-head to win $100,000 and represent Oz on the world stage!

While we knew who would be in The Challenge, where it was filmed (Buenos Aires) and how the game works, little else had been revealed… until now.

Channel 10 have unveiled the first trailer for the new series, which reveals its November 10th launch date.

Watch it here:

In case the trailer didn’t make it clear, the 22 Australian celebrities will be randomly paired to compete in gruelling physical challenges, whittling down the contestants until there’s one male and one female champion.

After the winners are declared, the pair will be flown abroad to compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where they’ll battle it out with players from America, Argentina and the UK in the hopes of scoring that sweet, sweet international glory.

