Aussie Toddler Food Falls Short Of Global Nutrition Standards

Australia’s commercial infant and toddler foods market has continued to rise in recent years.

Despite the various choices and brands for parents, a study on 250 Aussie baby foods finds that nine in ten toddler foods have failed to meet the nutrition recommendations.

The study conducted by the Cancer Council Victoria shows that 67 per cent of infant and toddler foods in Australian supermarkets fail to meet global health standards.

Out of 250 products in Australian supermarkets, only five per cent of snacks meet all seven recommendations, with the absence of sugar labelling.

Experts from the Obesity Policy Coalition (OPC) organisation call for urgent actions to protect Australia’s most vulnerable consumers.

Jane Martin, Executive Manager for OPC, said the findings were “extremely concerning”.

“For years, the processed food industry has prioritised their profits over our kids’ health. Australian families rightly expect foods marketed to vulnerable babies and toddlers to be healthy. Instead, the processed food industry pushes these baby and toddler products with names and claims that suggest they are healthier than they in fact are,” Ms Martin said.

She recommended that the government extend its limits on sodium in baby foods to toddler foods on supermarket shelves and set up limits on sugars in foods for all children under three years old.

Dr Sandro Demaio, VicHealth, Chief Executive Officer, said this issue could lead to problems later in life, including weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

“It’s irresponsible and deceptive for the processed food industry to load up these products with added sugar and then market them, especially for toddlers,” Dr Demaio said.

“Regularly eating sugary, sweet foods puts babies and toddlers at risk of tooth decay. It’s also concerning that most young children are not eating the recommended amount of vegetables. Babies and toddlers can eat the same healthy foods as families, but for babies, it should be mashed and pureed.”

