Aussie TikTok Sensation Sam Fischer Makes His Jimmy Kimmel Debut From His Bathroom!

His song 'This City' is a TikTok phenomenon and now Aussie singer Sam Fischer has made his US debut in a strange, yet perfectly normal way.

Given the restrictions around self-quarantine, Sam was forced to make his debut on Jimmy Kimmel's TV show from isolation... that location specifically was his bathroom!

Sam had a little greenscreen help to get him around the globe to different locales.

Speaking about the experience, Sam revealed “Never in a million years did I think I’d be shooting my US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live in my apartment, on my iPhone and totally raw. However, given what’s going on in the world, we didn’t really have a choice and we weren’t going to let the opportunity go to waste. In the end it’s made this experience one I’ll never forget and a story I’ll tell for years to come. I’m unbelievably grateful to my team and everyone who’s sent love and support, couldn’t have done it without all of you”

You can get your hands on Sam's smash song 'This City' (and maybe do a TikTok yourself) here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!