Aussie Skeleton Racer Wins Silver At Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Another win for Australia in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games with Jaclyn Narracott, taking home silver medal in the women's skeleton at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Saturday.

Narracott, the 31-year-old Brisbane athlete finished second behind German Hannah Neise on the testing "Ice Dragon" course in Yanqing.

Australia's first sliding medal at a Winter Olympics, the slide sees athletes fly headfirst down an ice tube at 130km/h.

A former track and field athlete Narracott only started skeleton racing in 2012 and won her first World Cup Series race at St Moritz in January this year.

"It's still so surreal," she told the Olympic Information service, "everything just clicked."

"I knew that if I was just relaxed and feel what I've been doing for the last three months, it would be OK.

"That's the most relaxed I've felt on the sled probably my whole career," Narracott admitted.

Australia's medal tally from the Beijing Winter Olympics now stands at four, the most it has ever won at a single Games.

