Aussie Renters Shivering Through Winter While Paying More In Energy Bills

The latest report from tenant advocacy organisation Better Renting found that renters are spending triple in energy to warm up their homes.

A part of a national collaboration of more than 100 organisations, Better Renting tracked the temperature in 75 rental homes across Australia in June and July.

The results revealed the stark difference between rental properties and other owner-occupied properties with energy-efficient homes in the same suburbs.

The report also showed that temperatures dropped below the World Health Organisation's recommended minimum health indoor temperature of 18 degrees for an average of more than 17 hours a day.

Better Renting executive director Joel Dignam said they are calling on the government establish minimum energy efficiency standards for rental homes.

"Governments are currently working on a framework for minimum rental requirements, and this could be a pivotal first step in helping to make these rental homes [are] fit to live in during winter," he said.

"Draughty, uninsulated rental homes force temperatures down and power bills up.

"Renters told us about getting sick more often, about a constant state of worry over energy costs, and an unending battle against mould and damp," he said.

Dignam also said one of the common problems for renters was that they still could not get warm even when they ran the heater, because their rental homes were not built to be energy efficient, leaving them left in the cold with higher energy bills.

Better Renting's executive also said that stronger tenant protections were also needed, to protect renters against being retribution for raising a complaint and to ensure landlords met their obligations.

