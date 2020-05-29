Aussie Mum Shares Hack For Making Stale Bread Fresh Again

An Aussie mum has just given the internet the best hack to turn your stale bread back to being fresh again!

How annoyed have you been when you've wanted to make toast or a bread roll only to find that it's stale?! Ugh, the worst.

Well, to turn that frown upside down and to make your bread fresh af, all you need is a tap and an oven! Easy peasy.

Facebook user, Judy, revealed that you should put the bread or rolls under running water first, then you want to pop them in the oven until they dry out a bit.

Give it a few minutes and there you go! Fresh bread that's ready to eat! We are #SHOOK!

