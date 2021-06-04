Aussie Label Aqua Blu Applauded For True Diversity In It's Models At Fashion Week

Australian label Aqua Blu exploded on the runway at 2021 Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, showcasing designer Kristian Chase's collection of stunning pieces in their 'Enchantment Show'.

Beautifully patterned swimwear aside, the label has always been centred on diversity when it comes to the products they design but also extend that to the models they use in their shows.

From all ages, ethnicities, shapes and sizes and genders, the collection is made for real people and worn by real people.

You can check out more of the collection here.

