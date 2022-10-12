Aussie Icon Natalie Imbruglia Announces She's Set To Host The ARIAs

In some exciting news today, Australian musician and icon Natalie Imbruglia has been announced as the host for the 2023 ARIAs!

Nat will be joined by Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi at the event at the end of November.

Lewis will also perform double duty as a performer on the night and revealed, “Buzzing to be coming back over to Australia for the first time since 2020! Such an honour to be asked to co-host the ARIA Awards with the incredible Natalie Imbruglia! I’m pinning every single one of my hopes on winning an award as well because it’s very, very unlikely after hosting it I’m ever going to be invited back again, perhaps even into the country. Can’t wait to see you all soon!”.

When speaking about the event, Natalie said, “I am beyond excited to be returning home to Australia to co-host this year’s ARIA Awards. This November marks the 25th anniversary of my first album, Left Of The Middle, so it will be a celebration for me in many ways. It will be a fun night with Lewis Capaldi as my co-host and honouring all the incredible Australian artists this year. Cannot wait to see you there on 24 November.”

As for this year's nominees, highlights include:

RÜFÜS DU SOL takes the lead with seven ARIA Awards nominations

Amyl and The Sniffers and Flume claim six ARIA Awards nominations

Baker Boy, Vance Joy, The Kid LAROI score five ARIA Awards nominations

Julia Jacklin, Gang Of Youths, King Stingray and Luude nominated for four ARIA Awards

You can check out a stream of the announcements below.

See the full list of nominees here.

