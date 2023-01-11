Aussie Cate Blanchett Wins Golden Globe For Best Actress

Cate Blanchett has won a Golden Globe for her performance in the drama film, Tar.

The 53-year-old wasn't present at the 80th edition of the awards, due to working in the UK.

The Australian actress receiving honours for Best Actress in a Drama film.

While fellow Aussies, Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman missed out on honours.

Robbie was nominated for her role in the 1920's set movie Babylon, beaten by Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jackman lost out in the family drama category for The Son.

While US actor, Austin Butler won Best Actor after bursting on the scene in his performance for Elvis - made by Queensland director Baz Luhrmann.

"Thank you for believing in me I those moments I didn't even believe in myself," Butler said to Luhrmann during his acceptance speech.

The Television and Film awards night returned after a year hiatus due to a boycott amid a diversity and ethics scandal.

