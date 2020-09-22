Aussie Bushfire Survivor Reveals Which Items He Chose To Save And Why

As we know, natural disasters can strike at any time and to be prepared is one thing but choosing which items to save is another.

Western Australian man, Brodie opened up to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who revealed what it was like being trapped in over 17 days of burning bush during the 2016 Yarloop Bushfires...

Take a listen to the full story below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!