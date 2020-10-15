Aussie Amy Shark Announces She's Dropping A Track With Blink-182's Travis Barker

Whaaaat

Article heading image for Aussie Amy Shark Announces She's Dropping A Track With Blink-182's Travis Barker

Aussie singer Amy Shark seems to have made her 90s dreams a reality... she's revealed in an Insta post that on October 23, she will be dropping a collab with the one and only Travis Barker from band Blink-182.

The song is called C'Mon and Amy has revealed it is the greatest thing in her life right now!

You can preorder the song here.

amy shark
travis barker
