Ausgrid Cancel All Jobs Unrelated To Sydney Storm As 44,000 Still Left Without Power

Yesterday, a wild storm very suddenly tore through Sydney, leaving powerlines down, cars smashed, and more than 50,000 left without power.

Today, extra crews have been brought down from Newcastle and the Central Coast to assist in the post-storm response.

Take a listen:

“44,000 customers are still without power in Sydney and it won’t be restored in time for breakfast or getting to school and work this morning,” Ausgrid tweeted this morning.

“Customers should plan for extended outages. Emergency crews have worked through the night to make safe life threatening hazards.”

They also posted these photos of fallen powerlines and trees:

“There has been extensive damage to the electricity network from yesterday’s storms in Sydney. Emergency crews are focused on making safe more than 1,500 hazards.

"If you see fallen powerlines always assume they are live and stay at least 8metres away."

