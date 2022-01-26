Aus Day Tragedy With Drowning Incidents In Penrith, Central Coast

It was a tragic Australia Day on the waters in Sydney, two separate drowning incidents occurred in Penrith and Central Coast.

A woman died after a boat capsized on the Nepean River, four people in the incident were rescued.

Occurring just after midday, two men and two teenagers were rescued from the water, NSW police say they are being treated for minor injuries at Nepean Hospital.

The fatality adds to the devastating summer water tragedies occurring nationwide, the woman is yet to be identified.

It came before a man passed away after falling off a rock face and into the water at Central Coast.

Emergency crews were called to the Haven Boat Ramp at Terrigal around 5pm, responding to reports of a man unconscious near a boat ramp.

Officers attempted CPR prior to paramedics arriving, the man passed away after being sent to Gosford Hospital.

Acting Superintendent Greg Marshall said it's a tragic set of events, and a reminder to look after each other when on our waters.

"It only takes a split second for what is a lovely family day, spending a day with family friends, to turn into an absolute tragedy," Marshall said.

