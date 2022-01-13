Audiences Disturbed By Netflix's 'Hype House'

Netflix’s latest reality docuseries, Hype House, focuses on a group of up-and-coming influencers who have moved into the titular mansion to create content and leverage each other’s clout.

Sounds all well and good, right?

Well, maybe not.

Many viewers have noted how nihilistic the series is, showcasing a group of people whose personalities are strictly defined by their hunger for fame.

While the collective acts like a group of friends, it’s exceedingly obvious that any compassion they share for each other is solely driven by their motivation to get views.

Coming together in 2020, the collective (comprised of 18- to 23-year-old content creators) began occupying the $5M Californian mansion at the beginning of the pandemic, with Covid quickly becoming the least strenuous part of their lives.

Catch the trailer:

Unfortunately (for viewers, at least), watching them create the content is nowhere near as engaging as the content itself, with the collective collaborating on uninspired prank videos (including a brutal fake engagement between an actual couple), somewhat disturbing teenage thirst-trap content and other shenanigans from the social media stratosphere.

While their goal was to land themselves a Netflix series, it’s clear they’re left emotionally unfulfilled and, to be honest, the series serves more as a bleak PSA than an underdog tale.

