Auction House Fire In Adelaide’s North Destroys Almost 50 Cars

A huge blaze, billowing thick black smoke, has damaged nearly 50 cars at an auction house in Adelaide's north overnight.

Fire crews rushed to Pickles Auctions on Main North Road in Salisbury Plain just before 2am on Thursday to find cars stacked three-high on fire.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

It took nearly 40 fire fighters to bring the blaze under control after the fire burned through an external shed wall which was housing multiple cars prior to auction. An additional four cars within the shed were damaged, as well as 44 more stored outside.

Damage has been estimated at more than $300,000 with an electrical fault in one of the vehicles found to be the cause.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr