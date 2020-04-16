Attention Potterheads! There's A FREE Harry Potter Themed Digital Escape Room!

Attention Harry Potter fans! We know the perfect way for you to kill some time in isolation and it involves an immersive Harry Potter escape room!

Don't you worry, the entire thing is completely digital and can be played from the comfort of your own home.

The escape room takes you on a journey through your very first year at Hogwarts, where you are sorted into your house and sent to make some friends in your allocated common room.

Before you're allowed to head off to sleep in your new dorm room, your house prefect tells you about a team-building activity you MUST complete before you're allowed to rest your little witch or wizard head on that magical pillow.

He informs you of a popular muggle activity, where muggles and their friends are locked in a room and are forced to find their way out...

Then it's your turn!

This epic and VERY well-timed Hogwarts style hazing activity was created by the Peters Township Public Library in Pennsylvania and we could not love them more for it right now!

Because not all heroes wear capes... some ride brooms.

As I said before, this game is completely online and does not necessarily need to be played with other people.

Depending on how sick of your iso buddies you are, this game can be played with whoever you're trapped at home with OR by yourself if you're looking for some quality time alone in your bedroom away from the fam!

So my wonderful witches & wizards, I suggest you grab your wands, throw on your house robes and give this new activity a good crack, because I mean, we ALL have the time right now! Follow the link through to the escape room and of course, good luck!

MISCHIEF MANAGED!!

