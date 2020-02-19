Att: Matt Damon, Team America Is Coming To Netflix!

Oh Netflix, you've done it again. Today we have some news that's going to make you want to grab the nearest puppet... Team America: World Police is coming to the streaming service!

Quite possibly one of the most offensive films ever made... at least with puppets, the film follows the drama that follows when North Korean ruler Kim Jong-il (Trey Parker) orchestrates a global terrorist plot, it's up to the heavily armed marionettes of the highly specialised Team America unit to stop his dastardly scheme.

Created by the team behind South Park (Matt Stone and Trey Parker), Team America: World Police comes to Netflix on March 1 and we cannot wait!

