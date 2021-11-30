At Least 60 Patrons Escape After Being Stuck With An Oasis Tribute For Three Days

We know we should probably feel bad about laughing, but this story is ridiculous.

An audience for Oasis cover band, Noasis, have finally escaped after being trapped with the group over the weekend.

Playing a remote pub in Yorkshire, England on Friday, at least 60 patrons were blissfully unaware they would be spending the weekend with the tribute act after an unsuspecting snowstorm trapped the faux Gallaghers in the tavern.

While the roads were too icy to traverse and the exits were blocked by the cool white powder, the group did have access to internet, posting consistent updates to assure everyone they hadn’t turned on each other like Noel and Liam.

As for how they kept busy over the three day period, we can only describe the activities as 'hellish'. The group watched Grease and Mamma Mia before partaking in puzzles and singing karaoke.

We just hope nobody selected Wonderwall.

In a wholesome twist, the stranding allegedly created a slew of new friendships, with suggestions there may even be a reunion next year.

