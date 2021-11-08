Astroworld Attendee Recalls The Moment His Heart Stopped

On Friday night, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival became the locale for one of the biggest tragedies to have hit the world of music, more than doubling the fatalities of Woodstock 1999.

The Hit Network was joined by Arturo Sanchez, an Astroworld attendee who had to be revived after a stampeding crowd caused his heart to stop.

Find out how it all went wrong, from someone at the epicentre of the event:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: