Traffic Advice : Knight Street Shepparton

Local Motorists are advised of Greater Shepparton City Council road resurfacing works occurring on Knight Street from Monday 11 January to Friday 22 January 2021 between the hours of 7am to 7pm.

Road resurfacing will extend along Knight Street from the intersection of Welsford Street to The Boulevard.

The works will still allow local residents and business to access their properties.

It is anticipated that the works will continue for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect some delays, partial road closures and detours.

Motorists are also advised to obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers and are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.

Council asks for residents and motorists to take care and be aware of traffic detours.

For further information, please contact Council on (03) 5832 9700 or visit www.greatershepparton.com.au