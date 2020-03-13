Ask An Expert: How To Talk To Your Kids About Coronavirus

If you're a parent - chances are you might be getting a few tricky questions from your kids about the coronavirus.

We spoke to an expert to find out the best way to speak to our little ones - without increasing fear or telling fibs.

Psychologist Rachael Murrihy from University of Sydney explains how best to talk to your kids about the pandemic - from when to talk about it, to how to control the uncertainty.

Take a listen:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.