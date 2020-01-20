Ashley Graham Has Given Birth To Her First Child!

Supermodel Ashley Graham has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Justin Ervin!

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better”, she shared on Instagram.

“Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

Ashley and her husband of nine years, have both been very open with their followers over the course of her pregnancy, sharing plenty of stunning photos!

The 31-year-old had previously announced the sex of her baby on Ellen during a game of 'Burning Questions' where she revealed: "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mummy to a boy!"

Congratulations Ashley and Justin!

We can't wait to meet the little guy!

