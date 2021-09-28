Ash London has welcomed her first child with husband Adrian, a beautiful boy named Buddy!

Ash took to Instagram to announce the birth, saying Buddy came along on Saturday afternoon, September 25:

"Our son, Buddy. Arrived earthside Saturday afternoon. 2.7 kilos of pure and utter magic. 3 weeks early. Perfectly on time. I bow down to midwives everywhere. Real life angels," she wrote.

Ash also shared a cute photo on her Instagram Story of Adrian and Buddy having a nap together:

Ash recently announced she will not be returning to host Ash London Live on the Hit Network.

After almost five years on-air, Ash London concluded her show, Ash London Live, on Friday, September 3rd. She has made the huge decision that she will not be returning to Ash London Live after her maternity leave. The show has been a staple of the Hit Network since October 2016, where it has grown to become one of Australia's most beloved music programs.

We're so happy for Ash and Adrian and wish them all the happiness in the world with their little bundle of joy, Buddy.

