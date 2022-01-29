Ash Barty Wins Historic Australian Open Women’s Title

Ash Barty has ended a 44-year drought taking home her first Australian Open women's singles championship.

Barty defeated American Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in one hour and 27 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, after a triumphant come-back recovery from two breaks down in the second set.

With a triumphant roar, the 25-year-old, delivered a powerful cross-court forehand past Collins, claiming her third grand slam title.

The Ngaragu woman who has climbed to the top as the World No. 1. now bears claim to three grand slam titles, adding her first Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, to last year’s Wimbledon victory along with the 2019 French Open.

In a fitting tribute Ash Barty was presented with the winner's trophy by her idol and mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, with Chris O’Neil, the “last Australian winner” in 1978, a part of the trophy presentation.

In presenting the award, former Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge said, "I have a little surprise".

"We have a special guest to present the trophy... would you please welcome 13-time Grand Slam champion, four-time winner here at the Australian Open - she is a legend of the game.

"Put your hands together for Evonne Goolagong Cawley."

Ash Barty joins Chris O'Neil, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Kerry Reid and Margaret Court in holding the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup title in the Open era.

